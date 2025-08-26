Farhan Ghani, others remanded to police custody till 28th

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism administrative court in Karachi on Monday remanded Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani and other accused to police custody until August 28.

The Ferozabad Police presented Farhan Ghani, the brother of PPP Minister Saeed Ghani, along with other suspects, before the court in connection with a case filed under anti-terrorism charges.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the allegations and identities of the accused.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspects assaulted the complainant and others, who were reportedly working under the supervision of certain officials.

When the judge asked which department those assaulted were affiliated with, the prosecutor failed to provide an answer and instead requested a 14-day remand for further investigation.

The court then asked the accused about their legal representation. Farhan Ghani and others stated that they did not have lawyers at the moment.