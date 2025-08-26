Flood-hit communities: HBL Foundation continues its humanitarian support

KARACHI: HBL Foundation is continuing its relief operations for communities affected by the recent floods in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This initiative is being carried out in close collaboration with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), the Government of Gilgit Baltistan, and the First Responders, who are assisting in the relief activities, including the provision of logistical support.

In Gilgit Baltistan, HBL Foundation is reaching some of the hardest-hit regions with comprehensive support.

In Ghizer, rations are being distributed to flood-affected families within 24 hours of the disaster, while groundwork is in process for extended relief in the Yasin Valley.

Shelters have been set up for displaced households in Taalidas and Raushan villages, providing families a safe place to rebuild their lives.

To date, over 1,000 households across Gilgit Baltistan are receiving essential rations, with each package ensuring enough food for a family of 6–7 individuals for 30 days.

Expanding its outreach, HBL Foundation in collaboration with HBL Microfinance Bank is also supporting Aga Khan Health Services to establish healthcare camps in 22 locations across Gilgit Baltistan – including Khalti, Dain, Harap, Chatorkhand, Sultanabad, and Danyore among others. These camps will provide thousands of families with medical care, preventive health support, and emergency treatment.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, relief operations are ongoing in partnership with first responders. Nearly 40,000 liters of clean drinking water and medicines have already been provided to flood survivors, with additional supplies being mobilized. These efforts are ensuring that affected communities have access to safe water and essential healthcare, reducing the risk of disease and supporting immediate recovery.

