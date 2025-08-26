Training of college teachers for administrative roles begins

KARACHI: For the first time in Sindh, a training programme has been launched for college teachers on administrative roles and responsibilities.

At the inaugural session of the training organised by the Training Management & Research Wing, Karachi, Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the process of learning should never stop. He added that strengthening principals and administrative officers of colleges in terms of administrative affairs will improve the quality of colleges.

The five-day training’s opening session was attended by Additional Secretary of the Training Management & Research Wing Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Secretary Colleges Shahab Qamar Ansari, and other officials.

Sardar Shah said that the process of learning should never stop. He pointed out that teachers engaged in teaching, when appointed as principals or other administrative heads, face many challenges in handling administrative affairs, which affects their performance. “We want to strengthen teachers administratively so that they can manage college affairs more effectively,” he said.

He further noted that administrative matters are different from teaching, and that the government wants to strengthen colleges administratively so that principals and other teachers in administrative roles can better understand services, procurement, financial management, human resources, and other rules and regulations, thereby improving Sindh’s colleges.

The minister added that the Sindh government intends to give colleges their own budgets and more powers, enabling them to become partially self-reliant.

This will allow principals to responsibly manage repairs and maintenance, purchase of furniture, teachers’ services and medical bills, as well, as student affairs.

However, Secretary College Education Shahab Qamar Ansari said that in this phase of training, 200 teachers from across Sindh will be trained, with each batch consisting of 30 teachers receiving training in services, procurement, financial management, human resources, and other rules and regulations.

He added that in the future, teachers who complete this training will be given the opportunity to take on roles as principals and other administrative heads. “The department supports every process of learning, and we have complete confidence in our teachers,” he said.

