BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 90.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.69%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
DGKC 187.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.72%)
FCCL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FFL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
GCIL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
HUBC 165.80 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.78%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
MLCF 96.02 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.46%)
NBP 154.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.17%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.8%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
PPL 179.25 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.41%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.87%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SNGP 117.09 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.64%)
SSGC 42.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.32%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.4%)
TPLP 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.71%)
TREET 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.73%)
TRG 56.78 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.99%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,357 Increased By 541.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 45,318 Increased By 112 (0.25%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

Training of college teachers for administrative roles begins

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:30am

KARACHI: For the first time in Sindh, a training programme has been launched for college teachers on administrative roles and responsibilities.

At the inaugural session of the training organised by the Training Management & Research Wing, Karachi, Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the process of learning should never stop. He added that strengthening principals and administrative officers of colleges in terms of administrative affairs will improve the quality of colleges.

The five-day training’s opening session was attended by Additional Secretary of the Training Management & Research Wing Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Secretary Colleges Shahab Qamar Ansari, and other officials.

Sardar Shah said that the process of learning should never stop. He pointed out that teachers engaged in teaching, when appointed as principals or other administrative heads, face many challenges in handling administrative affairs, which affects their performance. “We want to strengthen teachers administratively so that they can manage college affairs more effectively,” he said.

He further noted that administrative matters are different from teaching, and that the government wants to strengthen colleges administratively so that principals and other teachers in administrative roles can better understand services, procurement, financial management, human resources, and other rules and regulations, thereby improving Sindh’s colleges.

The minister added that the Sindh government intends to give colleges their own budgets and more powers, enabling them to become partially self-reliant.

This will allow principals to responsibly manage repairs and maintenance, purchase of furniture, teachers’ services and medical bills, as well, as student affairs.

However, Secretary College Education Shahab Qamar Ansari said that in this phase of training, 200 teachers from across Sindh will be trained, with each batch consisting of 30 teachers receiving training in services, procurement, financial management, human resources, and other rules and regulations.

He added that in the future, teachers who complete this training will be given the opportunity to take on roles as principals and other administrative heads. “The department supports every process of learning, and we have complete confidence in our teachers,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh college teachers college teachers training

Comments

200 characters

Training of college teachers for administrative roles begins

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points in early trade

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Pakistan eyes USD 5bn investments at Pakistan-China B2B moot

Pakistan receives USD694.53m foreign assistance in July

Read more stories