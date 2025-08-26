Noted businessman commends PBS on completion of Pakistan digital economic census

KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), former Minister of Information Technology Government of Sindh, Chairman Policy Advisory Board Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), commended the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on the successful completion of the nation’s first-ever Digital Economic Census.

The census, which was integrated into the 7th Population and Housing Census, is a significant milestone for Pakistan’s economic data and future planning.

“This is a transformative moment for Pakistan’s economy,” said Mian Zahid Hussain, who is also the Chairman of the National Business Group (NBG) and President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA). “By digitally documenting and geo-tagging nearly 7 million business establishments, the PBS has accomplished the largest digitization effort of its kind in South Asia.”

The census provides unprecedented insights into the structure of Pakistan’s economy, identifying over 7.14 million establishments in total.

Key findings highlight the dominant role of the Services sector, which holds the largest number of establishments and employs the biggest share of the workforce. The data also shows that Punjab leads in the number of business establishments, while the Services sector is particularly strong in Sindh and Islamabad.

This digital methodology represents a major leap forward, moving away from outdated methods to provide transparent, credible data. Each business-significant unit was geo-tagged, and comprehensive information was collected on its activity, ownership, workforce size, and more. This data was gathered through a multi-pronged strategy that included household-based, formal establishment, and temporary setup.

“The availability of this reliable data would be a game-changer,” Mian Zahid Hussain emphasized. “It will not only boost investor confidence but also enable evidence-based decision-making for policymakers. We can now boost investor confidence, develop targeted cluster strategies, and align our economic management with international standards. This will support urban planning, track our development progress, and create a more attractive environment for local and foreign investment.”

Mian Zahid concluded his statement by reiterating the importance of this census in laying a solid foundation for a more prosperous and data-driven future for Pakistan.

