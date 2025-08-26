BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.52%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
DGKC 189.07 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.41%)
FCCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.47%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GCIL 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.13%)
HUBC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.28%)
NBP 154.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PAEL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.68%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.55%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.82%)
TREET 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.39%)
TRG 57.14 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.64%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,312 Increased By 496.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,308 Increased By 101.7 (0.22%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-26

Noted businessman commends PBS on completion of Pakistan digital economic census

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:15am

KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), former Minister of Information Technology Government of Sindh, Chairman Policy Advisory Board Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), commended the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on the successful completion of the nation’s first-ever Digital Economic Census.

The census, which was integrated into the 7th Population and Housing Census, is a significant milestone for Pakistan’s economic data and future planning.

“This is a transformative moment for Pakistan’s economy,” said Mian Zahid Hussain, who is also the Chairman of the National Business Group (NBG) and President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA). “By digitally documenting and geo-tagging nearly 7 million business establishments, the PBS has accomplished the largest digitization effort of its kind in South Asia.”

The census provides unprecedented insights into the structure of Pakistan’s economy, identifying over 7.14 million establishments in total.

Key findings highlight the dominant role of the Services sector, which holds the largest number of establishments and employs the biggest share of the workforce. The data also shows that Punjab leads in the number of business establishments, while the Services sector is particularly strong in Sindh and Islamabad.

This digital methodology represents a major leap forward, moving away from outdated methods to provide transparent, credible data. Each business-significant unit was geo-tagged, and comprehensive information was collected on its activity, ownership, workforce size, and more. This data was gathered through a multi-pronged strategy that included household-based, formal establishment, and temporary setup.

“The availability of this reliable data would be a game-changer,” Mian Zahid Hussain emphasized. “It will not only boost investor confidence but also enable evidence-based decision-making for policymakers. We can now boost investor confidence, develop targeted cluster strategies, and align our economic management with international standards. This will support urban planning, track our development progress, and create a more attractive environment for local and foreign investment.”

Mian Zahid concluded his statement by reiterating the importance of this census in laying a solid foundation for a more prosperous and data-driven future for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI PBS PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain Housing Census population census digital economic census

Comments

200 characters

Noted businessman commends PBS on completion of Pakistan digital economic census

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories