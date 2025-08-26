BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
CPHL 90.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.69%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 188.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.05%)
FCCL 51.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
GCIL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.42%)
HUBC 166.50 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (3.22%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
LOTCHEM 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
MLCF 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.65%)
NBP 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.16%)
PAEL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.64%)
PIBTL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
POWER 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PPL 179.70 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.66%)
PREMA 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.1%)
PTC 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.74%)
SSGC 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.92%)
TREET 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.57%)
TRG 56.49 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.47%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,378 Increased By 562.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 45,326 Increased By 119.9 (0.27%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

Sindh govt decides to ensure effective implementation of uplift schemes across districts

APP Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:33am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting, reviewed the District Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025-26, during which he took policy decisions to ensure transparent and effective implementation of development schemes across districts.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Minister P&D Nasir Shah, Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Local Govt Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi and others.

The Sindh government has allocated Rs 55 billion in the provincial budget 2025-26 for District ADP schemes.

The P&D Department, on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, convened two meetings in July to receive inputs from the Finance Department on guidelines, funds release strategy, and funds distribution as per the PFC Award 2007. After detailed deliberations, it was decided to continue with the existing procedure for implementing District ADP 2025-26, while a committee would also be formed to further strengthen the process.

To rationalise allocations, the chief minister decided to earmark 80 percent of funds for ongoing schemes and 20 percent for new schemes. The minimum approval limit for a scheme will be Rs 5 million. In contrast, the maximum limit will be Rs 40 million for District Development Committees (DDCs) and Rs 60 million for District Development Boards (DDBs).

The CM said that deputy commissioners will act as project directors of the schemes in their respective districts. The schemes will be prepared by executing agencies mandated to carry out specific works and approved by District Development Committees/ District Development Boards.

“To prevent duplication, agencies and local bodies must certify that proposed projects are not part of completed or ongoing schemes in the past three years,” the CM instructed. Murad Shah emphasised that sectoral ownership at the district level should be ensured and that at least 50 percent of the cost of each scheme be allocated in the current fiscal year. He also directed that District ADP schemes should ideally be completed within one year, with exceptions allowed only under strong justification.

The CM further decided that funds allocation should focus on completing ongoing schemes within the financial year. No revision or re-revision of schemes will be allowed, except under exceptional circumstances such as escalated costs or missing essential components. He added that `throw-forward’ of ongoing schemes should not exceed two years.

Shah decided that no new schemes must be planned with 100 percent allocation for one year; in special cases, up to two years. Release of funds for ongoing schemes will be made in two equal installments and for new schemes in four equal installments, subject to 60 per cent utilisation of previously released funds.

The chief minister stressed that District ADP funds must be utilised efficiently, with maximum focus on the completion of ongoing projects, while ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

ADP CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah uplift schemes ADP 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt decides to ensure effective implementation of uplift schemes across districts

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Pakistan eyes USD 5bn investments at Pakistan-China B2B moot

Read more stories