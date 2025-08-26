BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Lahore admin will provide security, arrange facilities: DC

Published August 26, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration will provide robust security and facilities for religious celebrations on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

This was announced at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori of the Peace Committee. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry and members of the Peace Committee were also present to discuss security, sanitation, and optimal administrative arrangements for the festivities.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that foolproof security arrangements are a priority for all processions and gatherings. He directed the administration to maintain a high level of preparedness to ensure peace and order throughout the city.

According to him, security is the administration’s primary concern, and comprehensive coordination has been established between administrative officials and procession organisers to ensure seamless event management. This collaborative approach underscores interfaith harmony as a fundamental strength of Pakistan, which requires continuous promotion through effective administration.

He pledged to allocate all available resources to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in Lahore during the religious observance, adding that religious scholars have been encouraged to promote messages of peace, brotherhood, and tolerance during the celebrations. The administration is maintaining direct communication with procession organisers to ensure responsive coordination and prompt resolution of any logistical needs.

Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori emphasised that Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated with religious fervour, devotion, and utmost respect. Participants highlighted that the celebrations serve as a platform for promoting interfaith harmony within the community.

