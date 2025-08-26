BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
CPHL 90.56 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.54%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
DGKC 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.58%)
FCCL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.67%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.17%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (3.16%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.54%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.15%)
MLCF 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.81%)
NBP 154.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PAEL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.12%)
PPL 179.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.63%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PRL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.11 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.02%)
TREET 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.51%)
TRG 57.11 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.59%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,329 Increased By 513.4 (0.34%)
KSE30 45,309 Increased By 102.7 (0.23%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

Case against YouTuber: Court seeks final report from NCCIA today

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:36am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday sought a final report from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) by August 26 on a petition seeking registration of a case against a Youtuber Rajab Butt for allegedly making a blasphemous TikTok video.

A citizen Shahzada Adnan, accused the Youtuber of using derogatory and offensive language in his video.

Earlier, the NCCIA submitted an initial report. A prosecutor informed the court that several similar applications against Rajab Butt had been received and were under consideration. He said action would be taken after reviewing the complaints.

The complainant alleged that Rajab Butt’s conduct was highly offensive. He asked the court to direct the agency to register a case against the Youtuber.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

sessions court YouTuber NCCIA Rajab Butt

Comments

200 characters

Case against YouTuber: Court seeks final report from NCCIA today

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories