Case against YouTuber: Court seeks final report from NCCIA today

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday sought a final report from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) by August 26 on a petition seeking registration of a case against a Youtuber Rajab Butt for allegedly making a blasphemous TikTok video.

A citizen Shahzada Adnan, accused the Youtuber of using derogatory and offensive language in his video.

Earlier, the NCCIA submitted an initial report. A prosecutor informed the court that several similar applications against Rajab Butt had been received and were under consideration. He said action would be taken after reviewing the complaints.

The complainant alleged that Rajab Butt’s conduct was highly offensive. He asked the court to direct the agency to register a case against the Youtuber.

