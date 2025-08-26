BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

CM takes notice of murder incident

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took strict notice of the incident, directing immediate arrest of the suspect and stern legal action against him.

A tragic incident occurred in Lahore’s Manawan area where, during a domestic dispute, a husband killed his 60-year-old wife by stabbing her with a knife. The woman died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, police and forensic teams reached the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation.

According to police, the suspect has been arrested along with the murder weapon, and further investigation is underway.

Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority and Member Punjab Assembly, Hina Parvez Butt, has sought a detailed report of the incident from DIG Operations Lahore. In her statement, she said that violence and heinous crimes such as murder against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Such brutal criminals must be made an example so that no one dares to even think of committing such barbarity in the future.

She further stated that “a safe Punjab for women is the top priority of the Government of Punjab” and that law enforcement agencies will take comprehensive measures at every level to prevent such incidents.

