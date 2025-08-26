BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Alkhidmat, NDMA dispatch 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza

Safdar Rasheed Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:40am

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the federal government, dispatched its 31st relief consignment comprising 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza on Monday.

The consignment was sent from Lahore Airport to Egypt, from where it will be transported to Gaza via the Rafah border. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Alkhidmat Foundation Vice President Air Marshal Arshad Malik (retd), Alkhidmat Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri, Dr Mushtaq Mangat, Zikrullah Mujahid, Dr Abdul Rehman, as well as officials of the NDMA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the airport to oversee the dispatch.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Arshad Malik (retd) said Alkhidmat Foundation had so far sent a total of 4,645 tonnes of relief supplies to Gaza. “Given the ongoing atrocities and severe shortages of food, medicines and health facilities in Gaza, continuing this relief mission is a pressing humanitarian need,” he remarked.

He explained that Alkhidmat has an agreement with the Egyptian Red Crescent to ensure the immediate delivery of relief goods.

“Our supplies are monitored through a tracking ID system and do not remain stored in warehouses. The Egyptian Red Crescent transports the aid directly from our camp office in Egypt to the Rafah border, from where it is delivered inside Gaza,” he added.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain lauded the relief efforts, saying: “The discipline and dedication with which Alkhidmat Foundation and NDMA are carrying out relief activities for the people of Gaza is commendable. The heart wrenching images coming from Gaza remind us of our moral responsibility to not only extend practical support but also to raise their voice across the world.”

He said it was encouraging to see that Alkhidmat Foundation and NDMA were ensuring effective management and transparency at every stage of the relief operation.

“It is a matter of pride that Pakistan has such institutions working with sincerity for humanity. They deserve appreciation as well as full support to continue their mission more effectively,” he added.

Pakistan NDMA Alkhidmat humanitarian aid to gaza Gaza humanitarian crisis

