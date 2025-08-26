Pakistan’s largest 10th ‘Color & Chem Expo 2025’ to begin on 30th

LAHORE: Pakistan’s largest and most prestigious exhibition for the dyes, chemicals, and allied industries is set to make its return this weekend as the 10th Color & Chem Expo 2025 opens its doors on August 30-31, 2025, at the Lahore International Expo Centre.

The two-day event, organized by Event and Conference International, has established itself as the country’s premier platform for industry professionals in the chemical and textile sectors. This year’s exhibition promises to be the most comprehensive yet, featuring more than 150 national and international exhibitors under the leadership of Abdul Raheem Chughtai, Director of Rainbow Group.

Running concurrently with the main exhibition, the Digital Textile Printing Industry Expo will showcase cutting-edge innovations in digital textile printing, screen printing, and advanced machinery solutions. The dual-expo format aims to bring together leading players from the textile, chemical, and printing industries in a unified marketplace.

“These exhibitions aim to provide unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development,” said Rashid Ul Haq, Director of Event and Conference International. The event organizer emphasized that participants will include a diverse range of industry stakeholders, from manufacturers and suppliers to distributors, researchers, exporters, and innovators from both Pakistan and international markets.

Rashid Ul Haq highlighted the significance of reaching the 10th edition milestone, noting that the Color & Chem Expo has evolved into a landmark platform for Pakistan’s chemical and textile sectors. “The expo has played a vital role in boosting exports, innovation, and competitiveness within these crucial industries,” he stated.

The exhibition has consistently attracted industry professionals seeking to explore new technologies, forge business partnerships, and stay abreast of market trends. This year’s event continues that tradition while expanding its scope to encompass digital printing technologies and advanced manufacturing solutions.

Entry to both exhibitions remains free for registered industry professionals, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of stakeholders within the sector. The organizers have maintained this policy to encourage maximum participation and facilitate knowledge exchange across different levels of the industry.

Both the Color & Chem Expo 2025 and the Digital Textile Printing Industry Expo will operate daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Lahore Expo Centre, providing ample opportunity for visitors to explore the extensive range of exhibits and engage with industry leaders.

The exhibitions represent a significant opportunity for Pakistan’s textile and chemical industries to showcase their capabilities, explore new technologies, and strengthen their position in both domestic and international markets.

