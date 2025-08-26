BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-26

Pakistan-Thailand friendship based on economic cooperation: CM

Published August 26, 2025

LAHORE: Former Thai Prime Minister and prominent telecommunications entrepreneur Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, another Thai Prime Minister, warmly welcomed Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and hosted a dinner in her honour.

Thaksin Shinawatra appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision and initiatives for the development of Punjab, and expressed goodwill and good wishes for Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said, “You and your father’s public struggle are inspiring.”

According to a message received here, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the development of Thailand and its people. She said, “Your reforms and public Welfare initiatives have had a profound impact on Thailand.” She added, “Innovation and public service is the vision of Punjab’s development, your cooperation can increase its speed.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “We want to increase trade and investment in textiles, agriculture, tourism, and technology.” She said, “Thailand’s business community should take advantage of the business-friendly policies and incentives of the Punjab government. Punjab has also easy access to regional markets.” She underscored, “Promoting cultural diplomacy, education, and tourism can bring our people closer.”

The Chief Minister said, “The reforms you introduced in Thailand are an example of increasing institutional capacity. You are making the youth skilled in modern fields by following the vision of a digital nation.”

She expressed her gratitude to Thaksin Shinawatra for organizing the dinner ceremony, thanked her daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and invited her to visit Punjab.

