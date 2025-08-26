BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.52%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
DGKC 189.07 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.41%)
FCCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.47%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GCIL 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.13%)
HUBC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.28%)
NBP 154.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PAEL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.68%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.55%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.82%)
TREET 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.39%)
TRG 57.14 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.64%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,312 Increased By 496.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,308 Increased By 101.7 (0.22%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-08-26

Banana exports in jeopardy

Manan Aslam Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 06:19am

Banana industry is predominantly located in Sindh province; it is confronting considerable challenges due to climate variability.

According to the Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) Report 2024, Sindh plays a critical role in Pakistan’s banana industry, contributing nearly 93 percent of the total cultivated area and 83 percent of the national banana production, underscoring its significance within the country’s agricultural sector.

Surging temperatures, irregular rainfall patterns, and extreme climate events have adversely influenced banana production. The 2022 floods in Sindh damaged over 20 percent of banana production, leading to substantial financial losses for banana growers. Prolonged droughts and escalating water shortages further exacerbate the situation, making it challenging to maintain high yields.

The prominent Cavendish banana variety, known for its commercial appeal, has led to genetic uniformity, making the crop highly vulnerable to diseases. Fungal diseases as Black Leaf Streak and Panama Disease pose significant threats to banana crops. These diseases thrive in the changing climatic conditions, reducing photosynthetic capability and, consequently, banana productivity.

High temperatures cause physiological disorders in bananas, leading to quality defects as chilling injury and sunburn. These conditions result in substandard banana fruit quality that fails to meet international export standards. In 2023, despite the country’s production potential exceeding 600,000 metric tons, Pakistan managed to export only around 50,000 metric tons, indicating a major under-utilization of its export capacity.

Additionally, post-harvest losses due to insufficient cold storage, packaging, and logistics infrastructure further weaken country’s position in the international banana trade dynamics. By contrast, countries like the Philippines and Ecuador have invested tremendously in banana value chain improvements, enabling them to dominate global markets with consistent quality control.

Understanding the urgency of situation, the PHDEC has launched a pilot project distributing banana bunch bags to farmers in the Hyderabad- Thatta region to improve export infrastructure and quality control.

Basically, this initiative aims to improve the quality and cosmetic appeal of bananas, facilitating their entry into more lucrative export market avenues.

“These bunch bags made a big difference this year,” noted Imran Bhutto, a farmer participating in the PHDEC pilot. “My bananas looked better, and I was able to get a higher price at the local mandi.”

Agricultural experts and climate based working groups are calling for further innovation and diversification, including the development of disease-resistant banana cultivars, expansion of drip irrigation systems, and training programs for growers on climate-resilient farming practices.

There is growing recognition of the need to establish regional cold storage networks and export facilitation centers, particularly in key banana-producing regions like Tando Allahyar and Matiari. These investments are critical to reducing post-harvest losses and improving the competitiveness of Pakistan’s banana exports.

Bananas are a vital source of nutrition for many low-income and vulnerable communities, providing potassium, essential micro-nutrients, and energy at an affordable cost. Encouraging resilient cultivation techniques are essential for farmers’ livelihood protection and ensuring continued access to cost-effective nutritional fruit.

This industry now encounters a defining moment. Without immediate measures to inculcate climate adaptation, establish infrastructure, and support farmers through integrated approach, this sector may continue to decline.

But with the right mix of policy actions, climate-smart agriculture, crop insurance coverage and collaborations with the private sector, the banana industry may revive and even expand its contribution in the regional export markets. These actions taken today will define the position, whether this industry remains to fragile or emerges as a stronger one, contributing meaningfully to national nutritional security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Manan Aslam

The writer is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, P.R. China, and the Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan. Connect with him on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mananaslam. He has authored numerous articles on the adoption of ICTs in agribusiness, climate-resilient farming, and adaptation and mitigation strategies

Sindh climate change fruits Exports Rainfall floods in Sindh PHDEC Banana Banana exports banana industry banana growers

Comments

200 characters

Banana exports in jeopardy

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories