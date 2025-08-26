IT exports can surpass USD20bn mark by 2030: Pakistan’s planning minister

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost the economy, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the country’s information technology (IT) exports could surpass USD 20 billion by 2030.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the “Pakistan One” project, he highlighted that Pakistan’s exports currently range between USD 27 billion and USD 32 billion, with textiles alone contributing USD 17.9 billion.

However, he noted that IT and software services are growing at an annual rate of 15-20 percent, projecting that IT exports could exceed USD 20 billion by 2030.

The minister stressed the need to shift from a job-seeking economy to a job-creating one, adding that industrialisation, innovation, and technology adoption are the main drivers of growth in developed countries. He further said agri-tech and food processing have the potential to become major sources of value-added exports, while renewable energy could secure Pakistan’s share in global eco-friendly markets. Similarly, sustainable manufacturing could open new regional opportunities.

He also underlined that through the E-Pakistan initiative, the government is laying foundations for new systems in fintech, agri-tech, and green technology. Investing in digital skills and innovation, he added, would transform the country’s youth into the engine of economic growth.

He said the initiative aims to harness the potential of youth and channel it towards innovation and national development.

The “Pakistan One” project, he said, would provide equal opportunities for participation from every province, region, urban and rural area, and promote entrepreneurship through a national business plan competition.

“Through this platform, we will build a Pakistan recognised for progress, innovation, and global trust,” the minister remarked. He emphasized that the creativity, determination, and intelligence of the youth are being directed towards building a brighter future for the country.

Referring to Pakistan’s strategic location, Iqbal said the country offers unmatched prospects for regional trade and can play a key role in connecting South Asia, Central Asia,

and the Middle East.

