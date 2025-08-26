BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
CPHL 90.56 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.54%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
DGKC 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.58%)
FCCL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.67%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.17%)
HUBC 166.16 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (3.01%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.15%)
MLCF 97.50 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.02%)
NBP 154.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.14%)
PAEL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.12%)
PPL 179.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.6%)
PREMA 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.68%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.7%)
SSGC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.92%)
TREET 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.55%)
TRG 57.11 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.59%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,304 Increased By 488.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,300 Increased By 93.8 (0.21%)
UN slams ‘shocking’ global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

AFP Published 26 Aug, 2025 05:32am

GENEVA: A UN chief slammed “shocking” global inaction over the Gaza conflict Monday after an Israeli strike on a hospital killed at least 20 people including five journalists.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees described the strike as “silencing the last remaining voices reporting about children dying silently amid famine.

“The world’s indifference and inaction is shocking,” he added on X.

Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassa said an Israeli explosive drone targeted a building at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, followed by an air strike as the wounded were being evacuated.

Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera said their contributors were among the journalists killed in the strike, which came just days after the UN declared a famine in the war-battered Palestinian territory.

The UN rights office also condemned the strike, insisting that “journalists are not a target. Hospitals are not a target”.

“The killing of journalists in Gaza should shock the world — not into stunned silence but into action, demanding accountability and justice,” spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

“In a situation of war and famine, international journalists continue to be denied entry by Israeli authorities,” she added, and “at least 247 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

“These journalists are the eyes and ears of the international community, and they must be protected,” she said.

“Their killings, and those of countless other civilians, must be independently, promptly investigated and justice must follow.”

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said four health workers were also among the dead.

“Fifty others were injured, among them critically ill patients who were already receiving care,” he said on X.

“While people in Gaza are being starved, their already limited access to health care is being further crippled by repeated attacks,” he added.

“We cannot say it loudly enough: STOP attacks on health care. Ceasefire now!”

