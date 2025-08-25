BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TREET 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,067 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 43,136 Increased By 87.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 149,000 Decreased By -492.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 45,266 Decreased By -252.9 (-0.56%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars cling to gains as investors bet on US rate cuts

  • The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.6485, having rallied 1.1% on Friday to bounce off a two-month trough of $0.6415
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 11:56am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars largely held their gains on Monday, after a dovish turn from the world’s most powerful central banker hurt the greenback and helped the pair recover in the previous session, although they are still grappling with rate-cut burdens.

The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.6485, having rallied 1.1% on Friday to bounce off a two-month trough of $0.6415.

That helped it trim the losses last week to just 0.3% but resistance is heavy at the 65 cent level.

The kiwi dollar eased 0.2% to $0.5856, after gaining 0.9% on Friday to rebound from an over-fourth-month low of 58 cents.

It, however, still ended the week with a sizeable 1% decline, undermined by expectations of more stimulus after a dovish rate cut from its central bank last week.

Data on Monday showed retail sales in New Zealand rose a solid 0.5% in the June quarter amid signs of a long-awaited recovery in consumer spending.

Investors are still expecting two more easings of the current cash rate of 3% to 2.5% by early next year.

“Today’s update is an encouraging sign for spending over the remainder of 2025. Spending levels are already pushing higher, and the full impact of the large reductions in interest rates over the past year is yet to be felt,” said Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Monday proposed an easing of lenders’ capital requirements, after criticism that the regulations reduced availability of funds in the economy and led to extra costs for borrowers.

In the broad foreign exchange market, the dollar is struggling to rebound after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish change of tone on Friday had futures pricing in an 84% chance of a rate cut in September, and at least 100 basis points of easing by the middle of next year.

“AUD/USD will be supported by a reassessment of US interest rate cuts early this week,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“But we expect AUD/USD to continue later along its gentle decreasing path,” said Capurso, citing weaker iron ore prices and the risk of a soft monthly Australian CPI report due on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the monthly inflation to pick up a little to 2.3% in July from 1.9% the previous month due to the unwinding of electricity rebates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the minutes of its last policy meeting on Tuesday where all the policymakers voted to cut interest rates by a quarter-point to 3.6%.

Reserve Bank of Australia

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars cling to gains as investors bet on US rate cuts

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories