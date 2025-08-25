BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (13.43%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.48%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,067 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 43,136 Increased By 87.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 149,000 Decreased By -492.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 45,266 Decreased By -252.9 (-0.56%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Santos extends exclusivity for $18.7 billion ADNOC-led offer, profit declines

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 09:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australian gas producer Santos on Monday agreed to further extend the exclusivity period for an $18.7 billion takeover bid from a group led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), and reported a better-than-feared 22% drop in first-half profit.

Its shares rose 1% in early trading after extending the due diligence period to September 19 to give the consortium led by ADNOC’s investment arm XRG more time to secure required internal approvals before making a binding takeover offer.

Santos said the consortium had on Sunday “again confirmed it has not found anything in due diligence that would lead it to withdraw its indicative proposal”.

Analysts said the shares would likely be supported on Monday by confirmation the deal was still progressing despite the delays.

The company reported its first-half underlying earnings fell to $508 million from $654 million a year earlier, hurt by weaker realised prices for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil. The result was 3% above Visible Alpha forecast consensus.

While Santos shares rose to A$7.81 per share in early trading after the two announcements, they remain more than a dollar below the consortium’s proposed offer of A$8.89 apiece.

The gain outpaced a 0.75% rise in the broader S&P/ASX200 index.

ADNOC makes first trades during Platts Dubai oil pricing process, traders say

Santos last week flagged the consortium, which includes Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) and private equity firm Carlyle, would face a delay in finalising the offer for at least a month.

The deadline for the exclusive talks between Santos and the consortium expired last Friday. Santos can engage with a bidder if a higher offer is made, but is prevented from talks with any parties who match the XRG offer.

The proposed offer requires approval from regulators in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and the U.S. given Santos holds assets in each of those jurisdictions.

ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Oil Co Santos Australian gas producer

Comments

200 characters

Santos extends exclusivity for $18.7 billion ADNOC-led offer, profit declines

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

China’s new mega dam triggers fears of water war in India

Read more stories