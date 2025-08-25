World
Container truck collision with tractor kills 8, injures 43 in India, police say
- Three people are in serious condition on ventilator," police chief Dinesh Kumar Singh said
At least eight people, including two women and a child, were killed, and around 43 others injured when a container truck collided with a tractor carrying devotees in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Monday, police said.
“Three people are in serious condition on ventilator,” Bulandshahr district police chief Dinesh Kumar Singh said.
