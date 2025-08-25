BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
World

Container truck collision with tractor kills 8, injures 43 in India, police say

  • Three people are in serious condition on ventilator," police chief Dinesh Kumar Singh said
Reuters Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 11:35am

At least eight people, including two women and a child, were killed, and around 43 others injured when a container truck collided with a tractor carrying devotees in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Monday, police said.

Air India cockpit recording suggests captain cut fuel to engines before crash, source says

“Three people are in serious condition on ventilator,” Bulandshahr district police chief Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

India Uttar Pradesh Container truck collision Bulandshahr district police chief Dinesh Kumar Singh

