BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TREET 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,059 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 43,116 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 148,931 Decreased By -561.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 45,239 Decreased By -279.2 (-0.61%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens

  • The strikes are the latest in over a year of direct attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi in Yemen
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 08:37am
Smoke billows from the site of Israeli air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, August 24, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Smoke billows from the site of Israeli air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, August 24, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Israeli strikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday in retaliation for Houthi missiles fired towards Israel, with a Houthi health official saying the attack killed six people and wounded 86.

The strikes are the latest in over a year of direct attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said the targets included a military compound housing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage site.

The strikes killed six people and injured 86 in a final toll, a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson said on X.

“The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

On Friday, the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel in their latest attack, which they said was in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

An Israeli Air Force official said on Sunday the missile most likely carried several sub-munitions “intended to be detonated upon impact.”

“This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen,” the official said.

Since Israel’s war in Gaza against the Palestinian group Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port after Houthi attack on Israeli airport

They have also frequently fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted.

Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

Abdul Qader al-Murtada, a senior Houthi official, said on Sunday the Houthis, who control much of Yemen’s population, would continue to act in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

“(Israel) must know that we will not abandon our brothers in Gaza, whatever the sacrifices,” he said on X.

Yemen Houthis WTI Hamas Israeli military Israel Hamas war Hodeidah port missile launched from Yemen israel yemen Israeli strikes hit Yemen

Comments

200 characters

Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories