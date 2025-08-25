BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.54 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.88%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.85%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
MLCF 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.45%)
NBP 152.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.14%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
POWER 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
PPL 179.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.28%)
PREMA 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.86%)
PRL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 116.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,074 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 43,224 Increased By 175.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 149,216 Decreased By -276.9 (-0.19%)
KSE30 45,339 Decreased By -179.6 (-0.39%)
Aug 25, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-25

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a potential September interest rate cut during his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Powell on Friday signalled a possible rate cut next month, saying that risks to the job market were rising but also noting that inflation remained a threat and a decision was not set in stone.

Traders boosted bets on a September cut to nearly 90%, compared with 75% before Powell’s remarks.

US monetary policy shifts have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.4%, helped by a 0.7% rise for oil major Saudi Aramco.

Elsewhere, ACWA Power Company finished with a 1.6% gain after obtaining financing for two large-scale combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants in Saudi Arabia, with a total capacity of 3,600 megawatts.

ACWA Power holds a 35% effective shareholding in each of the two power plants.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.2%, hit by a 1% fall for the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.5%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company advancing by 3.7%.

US Federal Reserve Stock markets Gulf stocks US interest rate cuts

