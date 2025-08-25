BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TREET 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,067 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 43,136 Increased By 87.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 149,000 Decreased By -492.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 45,266 Decreased By -252.9 (-0.56%)
Markets Print 2025-08-25

FTSE extends record-closing streak after Powell signals rate cut

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 closed at a fresh all-time high on Friday for a fourth consecutive session, as global stocks rallied after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an imminent rate cut.

The blue-chip index ended up 0.2% at 9,321.4, to cap off the week with a near 2% gain, benefiting from a market rotation away from technology stocks that triggered a selloff on Wall Street earlier this week.

The FTSE 100 has also reached new heights of above 9,300 points, advancing 14% this year.

Meanwhile, the midcap index FTSE 250 jumped 1.2% on Friday and finished the week up 1.5%.

Investors worldwide welcomed Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where he signaled a likely rate cut at September’s Fed meeting.

His speech drew heightened attention following recent criticism from US President Donald Trump and increased market expectations for monetary easing after signs of US labor market weakness.

Banking stocks in London led FTSE 100 gains, rising 0.5%, with Standard Chartered jumping over 4% following a favourable US Department of Justice ruling in a long-standing civil case.

The homebuilders’ index rose 2%.

Luxury goods makers and the automobile and parts index each gained 2.9%.

The energy sector added 0.7% after oil prices nudged up as Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for a stalled peace process.

A survey showed on Friday that British consumers have turned a bit more confident this month after the latest interest rate cut by the Bank of England but are vulnerable to worries about rising inflation and potential tax increases.

