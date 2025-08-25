BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Bangladesh, Pakistan for a stronger, wider, deeper relationship

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to reclaim historic ties and sketch a forward-looking partnership, Pakistan and Bangladesh have opened a new chapter in bilateral engagement — focusing on youth linkages, enhanced connectivity, deeper trade and economic cooperation amid evolving regional dynamics.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, called on Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh in Dhaka, Sunday.

“The discussion covered revival of old connections between the two countries, promoting youth linkages, enhancing connectivity, and augmenting trade and economic cooperation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said. The recent developments in the region and the prospects of regional cooperation were also discussed, said the FO statement.

Dar in Dhaka to expand country’s influence in region

The DPM/FM conveyed the Prime Minister’s greetings for the Chief Adviser. He apprised the Chief Adviser of his engagements in Dhaka and the key outcomes of his visit. He also thanked the Chief Adviser for the excellent visit arrangements and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the course of visit.

Following delegation level talks in Dhaka Sunday, Pakistan and Bangladesh have signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar’s and Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh Md Touhid Hussain oversaw the signing ceremony of key MoUs, covered agreement between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Visa Abolition for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders, formation of Joint Working Group on Trade, cooperation between Foreign Service Academies of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The list of other important MoUs includes collaboration between Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, and Cultural Exchange Programme. “These Agreements will institutionalise and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in trade and economics, training of diplomats, academic exchanges, media cooperation and cultural exchanges”, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar reached Dhaka Saturday on an important tour to rebuild Pakistan Bangladesh relations, with Foreign Office calling it a “milestone significant” visit by any top official since 2012.

It is to mention here that Hina Rabbani Khar, was the last foreign minister who travelled to Dhaka and extended invitation to former BD’s premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid to participate in D-8 Conference at Islamabad. Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh remained sour and tense during 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina.

Before the delegation-level talks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held wide-ranging talks with the Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain in Dhaka.

Both sides reviewed entire gamut of bilateral relations, including high level exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, people to people contacts, cultural exchanges, cooperation on education and capacity building, and humanitarian issues. Regional and international issues, including rejuvenation of SAARC and resolution of Palestine and the Rohingya issue were also discussed.

The talks took place in a constructive atmosphere, reflecting the existing goodwill and cordiality between two countries. Both sides agreed to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh also hosted a lunch in honour of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had a breakfast meeting with Bangladesh Adviser for Commerce Sk Bashir Uddin. Minister of Commerce Jam Khamal Khan also joined the meeting. The Adviser Commerce was accompanied by Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Md Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, Chairman, National Board of Revenue of Revenue & Secretary, Internal Resources Division, Md. Abdur Rauf, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Jute Moinul Khan, Chairman, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Nasreen Jahan, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Brigadier General Mohammad Foyshol Azad, PSC, Chairman, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh and Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan. The two sides discussed ways to promote economic and commercial cooperation, with a special focus on enhancing trade and promoting connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

