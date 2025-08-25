BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-25

First Rabi-ul-Awwal tomorrow

Monitoring Desk Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted; therefore, the Islamic month will commence on August 26 (Tuesday) and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi is set to fall on September 6, according to a statement from the body.

The statement added that Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meetings were held in Karachi and other cities of the country. “The weather remained cloudy in most and most cities in Pakistan. No evidence of the moon being sighted was received from any city,” it read.

Additionally, a notification from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that the moon had not been sighted.

“Therefore, the 1st Rabiul Awwal, 1447AH, shall commence from Tuesday, August 26,” the notification read.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

