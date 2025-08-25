BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Dar meets Khaleda

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 08:39am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq, met with Chairperson, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia, at her residence.

In view of Begum Zia’s prolonged indisposition, the DPM/ FM expressed his best wishes for her speedy recovery and well-being.

DPM Dar, Bangladesh’s chief adviser discuss ‘revival of old connections’

He also conveyed to Begum Khaleda the greetings from the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He lauded her services to Bangladesh as Prime Minister of the country. The memories of Begum Khaleda’s visit to Pakistan in 2006 were also recalled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar Pakistan and Bangladesh DPM and Foreign Minister Begum Khaleda Zia

