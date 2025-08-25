BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-25

Punjab PA speaker reviews flood situation in Sutlej river

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan chaired an important meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Kasur to review the flood situation in River Sutlej.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Member of the Provincial Assembly and Chairman Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority Malik Ahmad Saeed Khan, Director General PDMA, Deputy Commissioner Kasur, and heads of various district departments. The district administration presented a detailed briefing on the measures taken to deal with the floods and ongoing relief activities.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan directed the concerned authorities to further accelerate rescue and relief operations in the affected areas and ensure improved facilities at the flood relief camps. He stated that the Punjab government will not leave the affected families alone, resolving their problems is the government’s top priority, and all resources are being utilized for flood relief efforts.

Following the meeting, the speaker, along with the Provincial Health Minister and MPA Malik Ahmad Saeed Khan, visited different areas along River Sutlej and inspected flood relief camps set up at Talwar Post. The delegation also visited flood-hit villages, met with affected people, and listened to their concerns. On this occasion, relevant department officials briefed the Speaker and the ministers about the ongoing relief efforts.

Speaking to the media, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that some roads had been damaged due to floodwater, and emergency work is underway for their immediate restoration. He added that, under the special directives of the chief minister Punjab, PDMA had taken timely preventive measures even during the off-season. He reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to resolving the problems of the flood victims and providing maximum relief.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that medical camps and mobile health units have been deployed in the affected areas to ensure immediate medical assistance in case of any emergency. He also directed doctors and paramedical staff to remain alert and fully prepared for any situation.

