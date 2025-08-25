Baloch assumes responsibilities as acting JI emir

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has left for foreign visit. In absence of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Deputy Chief of JI Liaqat Baloch will be the acting Emir of JI.

Liaqat Baloch took oath of his responsibility during a simple and dignified ceremony held at JI Headquarters Mansoorah.

Secretary General JI Pakistan Ameerul Azeem, Deputy Secretary Sheikh Usman Farooq, Secretary Finance Nazeer Ahmed Janjua and other leaders attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025