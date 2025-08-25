BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CM meets Expo Association GM in Osaka

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 07:42am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the theme of World Expo 2025, “Designing future society for our lives,” while meeting Expo Association General Manager Achinoki Manatsu, who briefed her about the Expo.

He said, “Expo 2025 is to showcase tools and methods to save lives, provide better facilities to public and to improve public services.”

Chief Minister noted: “Expo experts are presenting valuable recommendations on solutions to the social problems faced by society.” She briefed about Pakistan’s handicrafts, especially Ajrak and Blue Pottery. She said, “Punjab is rich in natural treasures. We want to present them to the world.” She added Punjab’s skilled craftsmen are rich in transforming them into unique models.

She underscored, “Arrival of 1.2 million visitors to Pakistan’s pavilion is a clear proof of the world’s interest in Pakistani products.”

High officials of Expo Association welcomed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s interest, and Expo Association General Manager Achinoki Manatsu thanked her for coming to the Expo.

