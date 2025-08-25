BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (13.43%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.48%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,067 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 43,136 Increased By 87.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 149,000 Decreased By -492.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 45,266 Decreased By -252.9 (-0.56%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-25

Poor matric exams results: Show-cause notices issued to 124 school heads

APP Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 06:42am

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department (SED) has issued show-cause notices to heads of schools in the province over the poor performance of schools in recent matriculation examination results.

More than 124 principals, vice principals and teachers have been issued show cause notices by the provincial education department and asked to submit their explanations, SED official sources told APP .

The Punjab School Education Department has issued show-cause notices to heads of schools with poor matriculation exam results, with over 60 schools in Lahore and other districts facing potential disciplinary action for performance below the board average,

This move is part of a broader strategy to increase accountability in the education sector and improve the quality of education provided. Schools with student success rates below the board average have been served notices.

At least 124 schools in Lahore and other districts have been affected, and now school heads are being hold accountable for performance and to ensure a better quality of education for students.

Muhammad Karim. a noted educationist, told APP that this is not the first time the department has taken such measures; a similar action against school heads was taken in September 2022.

The department is also using data to monitor schools, conducting surprise checks, and implementing a new Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system to raise educational standards.

The recent actions come amidst private schools dominating the matriculation results, highlighting ongoing challenges and efforts to improve the public education system in Punjab.

Education schools Punjab School Education Department matric exams results

Comments

200 characters

Poor matric exams results: Show-cause notices issued to 124 school heads

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

China’s new mega dam triggers fears of water war in India

Read more stories