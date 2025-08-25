BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Sports Print 2025-08-25

Cricketing ties with India will be based on equal terms: Naqvi

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that cricketing ties with India will be based on equal terms in future.

While inaugurating a T20 event at the GRT club at the Ghani Institute of Cricket in Lahore, Naqvi said India had suspended all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan on flimsy grounds. “The era of begging is over, now any dialogue would only be pursued based on equality,” he said. However, he added that New Delhi did not bar its teams to engage against Pakistan at multilateral tournaments including the Asia Cup.

The PCB chairman urged the people to support the national team in the Asia Cup match against India and desist from needless criticism.

Answering a question, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that team selection is the sole responsibility of the selection committee. He made it clear that he played no role in including or excluding players from the squad. “Selectors are professionals and have been instructed to make decisions strictly on merit,” he said.

He praised the role of local clubs in promoting the sport, describing their efforts as commendable, and noted that women’s teams are also actively participating at such venues.

He further stated that all those requiring visas for Dubai to attend the upcoming Asia Cup would have to face no issue.

Moreover, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also chaired 80th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors to review the measures to improve the quality of cricket.

The meeting was attended by Board of Governors members Anwar Ghani, Zaheer Abbas, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tanveer Ahmed, Ismail Qureshi, Tariq Sarwar and others.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer PSL Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer International Cricket, Media and Communication, Domestic Cricket, Human Resources, Head of Women’s Cricket and officials of the Legal Department also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were made on improving team performance in international cricket. The detailed briefing was given on grassroots level initiatives to promote women’s cricket, domestic cricket and bringing forward young talent.

The board also reviewed on the upgradation of High Performance Centres. The meeting also approved the updated financial rules of the PCB besides the reappointment of auditors for the current financial year. Approval was given for procedural changes for adoption of Global Anti-Corruption Code and changes in procedures for scrutiny of clubs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB Pakistan and India PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup 2025 cricketing ties

