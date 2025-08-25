BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Print 2025-08-25

PSO/PSP: Haball (Private) Ltd receives IPA from SBP

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Haball (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s leading non-banking corporate aggregator in the B2B space announced that it has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a Payment System Operator/Payment Service Provider (PSO/PSP) authorisation.

This milestone marks another significant achievement for the fintech, following its August 2024 inclusion as a Raast Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) participant. Haball successfully completed its sandbox testing and based on this success in collaboration with leading corporates, supply chain partners, and financial institutions.

As the largest non-banking corporate aggregator in Pakistan, Haball has pioneered the digitization of Pakistan’s corporate supply chains by integrating real-time digital invoicing, instant B2B payments, and Shariah-compliant supply chain financing into a unified platform.

This approach is driving efficiencies, improving transparency, and enabling access to financing for thousands of SMEs and distributors nationwide.

Omer bin Ahsan, CEO of Haball, commented: “We commend the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for its visionary leadership in building a robust digital payments infrastructure aligned with global best practices. SBP’s regulatory foresight fosters fintech innovation, accelerates financial inclusion, and drives Pakistan toward a cashless, digitally empowered economy.

From day one, our mission has been to solve the inefficiencies, delays, and opacity in supply chain transactions. By combining regulated payment services, Raast connectivity, and deep integrations with corporate ERPs, we are building an ecosystem where every invoice is digital, every payment is instant, and every SME has access to affordable financing. This is not just fintech—it is the foundation for a stronger, more transparent economy.”

With this approval, Haball is poised to scale its solutions nationwide, deepening its collaborations with corporates/banks, to accelerate the transition from cash-based and manual processes to a digital corporate supply chain ecosystem.

Haball (Private) Limited is Pakistan’s leading regulated fintech focused on digitizing corporate supply chains through B2B digital collections, e-invoicing, and Islamic supply chain financing. As the largest non-banking corporate aggregator, Haball works with leading manufacturers, distributors, and SMEs to enable real-time, compliant, and efficient transactions across industries.

