Dar will visit Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 25–26 August 2025 to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Jeddah.

According to statement issued by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson on Sunday, the DPM/FM has directly travelled from Dhaka to Jeddah, upon completion of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, to attend the high-level meeting.

The high-level meeting will bring together foreign ministers and senior officials from OIC member states to deliberate upon coordinated responses to the escalating developments in Palestine, resulting from ongoing Israeli military aggression, its proposed plans for full military control over Gaza and the continued egregious violations of Palestinians’ rights, FO spokesperson added.

As a steadfast advocate for the Palestinian cause, Pakistan consistently highlights the issue at the international fora. During the forthcoming Extraordinary OIC-CFM session, the Deputy Prime Minister Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine and reiterate its principled stance.

The DPM/FM will advocate for total withdrawal of Israel from all the Occupied Palestinian Territories; reject the outrageous Israeli plan for extending full military control over Gaza and further displacement of Palestinians; emphasize the urgent need of unhindered humanitarian assistance; and call for the restoration of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people — most notably, the establishment of an independent, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital. On the sidelines of the OIC-CFM, the DPM/FM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from key OIC member states.

