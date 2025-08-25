Heavy rains kill 10 people in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least 10 people lost their lives and more than 60 were injured after powerful winds and heavy rain lashed Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, toppling electricity lines, collapsing houses, and flooding low-lying areas.

According to rescue officials, strong winds uprooted trees and brought down power transmission lines, cutting off electricity across the city.

Roof collapses in different localities killed at least seven people and left dozens more injured. Several houses were destroyed while citizens struggled without power and basic services.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson, Faraz Mughal, confirmed the casualties and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

He said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had directed the district administration and rescue services to stay on high alert. An emergency was declared in hospitals to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

Hours of downpour in Islamabad and Rawalpindi triggered flash floods, submerging the Bhara Kahu area. Water entered shops and homes while vehicles were stranded on inundated roads. Authorities opened the spillways of Rawal Dam to release excess water.

For public safety, Margalla Hills hiking trails – including Trails 2, 3, 4, 5 and the route behind Saidpur village – were closed after heavy rainfall increased the risk of landslides and flash flooding.

Widespread rainfall in KP, Punjab, GB

Elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and North and South Waziristan, residents experienced heavy downpours. In Mardan, Deputy Commissioner inspected relief and drainage efforts, while the roof of a house collapsed in Jalalah, killing one person and injuring two others.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, authorities warned of fresh rains starting Saturday. Hotels along the Gilgit riverbank have been closed and schools near the river will remain shut on Monday amid flood fears.

Punjab cities including Gujrat, Kamalia, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Kot Addu, Bhalwal, Miani, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Chichawatni also reported torrential showers.

In Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district, landslides triggered by rain damaged two houses and a mosque, though no casualties were reported. Sustained rainfall was also recorded in Nikyal, while thunderstorms caused flash floods in Samahni and nearby villages.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of more intense monsoon rains across much of the country until August 30. Provincial authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures.

“Rescue and power restoration teams are on the ground, and the chief minister is personally monitoring the situation,” KP spokesperson Mughal said, pledging government support for those affected.