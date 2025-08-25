BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.94%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.93%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (12.96%)
LOTCHEM 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 94.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TREET 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.83%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,074 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.27%)
BR30 43,190 Increased By 142.1 (0.33%)
KSE100 149,082 Decreased By -411.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 45,287 Decreased By -231 (-0.51%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-25

Police granted transit remand of Saeed Ghani’s brother

NNI Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

KARACHI: A magisterial court granted one day’s transit remand of Farhan Ghani to police for investigation on Sunday.

Farhan Ghani is brother of the PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

He was arrested by police along with his associates on charges of assault on a government official.

Police produced Farhan Ghani and other accused before the special magistrate today and requested for their transit remand.

Investigation officer has said that the accused will be produced before the administrative anti-terrorism court tomorrow.

According to details, Farhan Ghani and other accused were taken into custody following an incident involving the assault of a government official. Sindh’s Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani in a social media post, has said that Farhan Ghani and other accused will prove their innocence in court. “Complainant Sohail has filed an FIR, which was his legal right,” Saeed Ghani said.

Earlier, Police have arrested Farhan Ghani, brother of Sindh provincial minister Saeed Ghani and chairman of Chanesar Town, on terrorism charges.

According to the details, an FIR has been registered against Farhan Ghani for allegedly assaulting a government official in the town.

The case includes charges under anti-terrorism laws as well as attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and other sections. Along with Farhan Ghani, the names of Qamaruddin, Shakeel Chandio, Sikandar, and Rohan have also been mentioned in the FIR.

Saeed Ghani police Saeed Ghani’s brother

Comments

200 characters

Police granted transit remand of Saeed Ghani’s brother

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

China’s new mega dam triggers fears of water war in India

Read more stories