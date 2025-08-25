Police granted transit remand of Saeed Ghani’s brother

KARACHI: A magisterial court granted one day’s transit remand of Farhan Ghani to police for investigation on Sunday.

Farhan Ghani is brother of the PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

He was arrested by police along with his associates on charges of assault on a government official.

Police produced Farhan Ghani and other accused before the special magistrate today and requested for their transit remand.

Investigation officer has said that the accused will be produced before the administrative anti-terrorism court tomorrow.

According to details, Farhan Ghani and other accused were taken into custody following an incident involving the assault of a government official. Sindh’s Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani in a social media post, has said that Farhan Ghani and other accused will prove their innocence in court. “Complainant Sohail has filed an FIR, which was his legal right,” Saeed Ghani said.

Earlier, Police have arrested Farhan Ghani, brother of Sindh provincial minister Saeed Ghani and chairman of Chanesar Town, on terrorism charges.

According to the details, an FIR has been registered against Farhan Ghani for allegedly assaulting a government official in the town.

The case includes charges under anti-terrorism laws as well as attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and other sections. Along with Farhan Ghani, the names of Qamaruddin, Shakeel Chandio, Sikandar, and Rohan have also been mentioned in the FIR.