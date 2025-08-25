CEJ at IBA celebrates its 10-year journey in meaningful manner

KARACHI: Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) at IBA celebrated its 10-year journey of shaping the future of Journalism in Pakistan with a grand event titled, “A Decade of Excellence” held at the JS Auditorium, City Campus. The event brought together distinguished journalists, media professionals, academics, diplomats, and students to commemorate IBA-CEJ’s contributions in strengthening ethical, innovative, and impactful journalism in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, emphasized IBA-CEJ’s importance in academia and media practice. He appreciated the continued support of the U.S. Consulate in Karachi. Reflecting on the past decade, he noted the rise of Artificial Intelligence and emphasized the need to re-examine the state of journalism in Pakistan. He hoped this milestone would encourage meaningful dialogue between jamhooriyat (democracy) and sahafat (journalism), for the greater good of the public and the country.

Scott Urbom, US Consul General in Karachi, acknowledged the Centre’s long-standing partnership with the US government in promoting press freedom and empowering journalists, praising CEJ as a leader in advancing professional journalism, nurturing the next generation of dedicated and courageous Pakistani journalists, and fostering transparency, skills development, and citizen empowerment. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting institutions like IBA-CEJ that uphold freedom of expression and help build stronger ties between nations.

Renowned journalist, Hamid Mir, reflected on the challenges faced by Pakistani media and the way forward. He emphasized that Journalism in Pakistan has become increasingly challenging in recent times, with both overt and subtle forms of censorship restricting open dialogue. In some cases, interviews and programs are unable to air due to various pressures and threats. Such constraints not only limit press freedom but also raise concerns about the broader implications for democratic values and governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025