Glacial Lake Outburst Flood: PM invites heroes of G-B to Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has invited heroes of Gilgit-Baltistan, who saved 300 lives, to Islamabad. On the directives of PM Sharif, Wasit Khan, Ansar, and Muhammad Khan have been invited to Islamabad, the spokesperson said.

In recognition of their efforts to warn local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan about a potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (Glof) and save hundreds of lives, Prime Minister will honour them with a special award.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Glacial lake outburst flood Glacial Lake Outburst

