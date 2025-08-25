‘Gwadar-Karachi-Gwadar: exorbitant airfares’

This is apropos to a letter to the Editor titled above from this writer carried by the newspaper on Saturday.

It appears that foreign fare structures have been fed into the reservation system for the Gwadar sector. These high fares are suitable only for transit passengers traveling onward to international destinations not for the local people of Gwadar, who live in harsh conditions, without reliable access to water, electricity, or even basic infrastructure.

In some cities like Lahore and Islamabad, which are the hubs of business and privilege, passengers are even exempted from airline fares, while the marginalized people of Gwadar are being charged excessively. Is this justice?

Gone are the days when the excuse was “Gwadar has a small runway or no refueling or night landing facilities.” Today, Gwadar International

Airport is fully equipped, just like major airports in Lahore and Islamabad. The infrastructure is in place — a long runway, modern refueling systems, night landing facilities, and immigration counters for international operations.

Yet, despite this, there is still no operation of wide-body or Airbus 320 aircraft connecting Gwadar directly to key destinations such as Muscat, Sharjah, and Al Ain, where a huge percentage of passengers from Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, and the broader Makran coast are regularly traveling.

This is a question of regional equality and national integration. The passenger load is already there — both domestic and international — and this should be enough to justify at least two weekly direct flights to Gulf destinations using Airbus A320 or similar aircraft from Gwadar.

Jalil Baloch (Gwadar)

