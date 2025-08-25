BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 89.49 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.82%)
DCL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.66%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GCIL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 161.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (11.27%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
MLCF 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.45%)
NBP 153.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
PREMA 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 116.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.32%)
SSGC 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
TRG 55.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
BR100 15,097 Decreased By -18 (-0.12%)
BR30 43,243 Increased By 194.6 (0.45%)
KSE100 149,282 Decreased By -210.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 45,374 Decreased By -144.6 (-0.32%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-25

Pakistan hosts World CIO Summit and Awards 2025

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

KARACHI: Pakistan hosted the World CIO Summit & Awards 2025 – Pakistan Edition to recognise the services of the country’s top-performing CIOs and cybersecurity professionals at a local hotel here on Saturday.

Speaking as a keynote speaker, former State Minister and Chairman Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan said that Pakistan’s positive image is emerging across the world but it has a lot of untapped potential when it comes to human talent and the natural resources of the fifth-largest population of the world.

All stakeholders should set up a comprehensive strategy and shared vision for the country and execute it on a sustainable basis for socio-economic development and the prosperity of the nation.

He said public sector entities and private sector companies should bring in institutionalized reforms, structural changes, and foster collaborations among stakeholders to promote efficiency in the systems.

In his online address, President CISO Global Forum Dr Erdal Ozkaya mentioned that Pakistan has made tremendous growth and success in the IT ecosystem, with exports continuing to mark new records with each passing year.

He pointed out that the share of ICT stands at nearly 45% of overall services exports and the number of broadband users is increasing every month, showing an encouraging sign for the future. The contribution of IT professionals is commendable in uplifting the sector with an unprecedented pace, technological innovation, and growth stories, he remarked.

Executive Director A F Ferguson Syed Abdul Qadir said CIOs and cybersecurity experts are growing in Pakistan and serving different sectors in a commendable way, which needs to be recognized at national and global platforms.

He said the CIO 200 Summit and Awards is the platform for CIOs and IT professionals to gather and show their strength every year to the world. The summit celebrated success of over 600 professionals and came together them under one roof to share ideas, spark collaborations, and celebrate excellence under the theme “Dawn of a New Decade,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azfar Ahsan World CIO Summit & Awards 2025

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan hosts World CIO Summit and Awards 2025

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

China’s new mega dam triggers fears of water war in India

NDMA issues flood alert for River Ravi over next 48 hours

Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan with inaugural flights to Islamabad, Peshawar

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories