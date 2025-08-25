‘KP Investment Guides for Industries 2025’ launched

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched “KP Investment Guides for Industries 2025” covering full range of process including company registration, licences, permits, utilities, land access, tax compliance and sector specific requirements to improve ease of doing business and boost investment in the province.

The investment guides for industries is compiled by the Industries Department, Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) with support from Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED), a UK-funded programme.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzammil Aslam, Vice Chaiman of KPBOIT Hassan Masood Kunwar, Secretary Industries, Commerce & Technical Education Department, Masood Ahmed, and the SEED Programme.

A brief presentation by the SEED team to give an overview of the Investment Guides for Industries 2025 are step-by-step manuals that help businesses set up and expand in KP. The guides cover the full range of processes, including company registration, licenses, permits, utilities, land access, tax compliance, and sector-specific requirements. Designed for both local and international investors, the guides turn complex procedures into clear, navigable steps, helping businesses save time and focus on growth.

The guides are backed by the Aasan Karobar Bill 2025, recently presented in the provincial assembly. The Bill provides the legal foundation for KP’s one-window Aasan Karobar Portal, making it mandatory for all departments to process registrations, licenses, certifications, and permits digitally.

With features such as time-bound approvals, real-time digital tracking, automatic escalation of delays, grievance redress mechanisms, legal recognition of digital approvals and e-payments, the Bill is a major step forward in ensuring transparency, accountability, and investor confidence.

Speaking at the launch as a Guest Speaker Barrister Saif said that the reform marks a new era for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

By cutting bureaucratic hurdles and introducing simple, reliable systems, we are creating an environment where businesses can thrive, create jobs, and contribute to the province’s growth.” While addressing the participants, Barrister Saif also expressed his heartfelt concerns about the recent flood situation in different parts of the province.

He assured that the KP government is fully committed to providing relief and rehabilitation support to the affected communities. He stated that despite the challenges caused by natural calamities, the government is determined to continue its reform agenda for economic growth and sustainable development.

The Vice Chairman KPBOIT, Hassan Masood Kunwar emphasised the significance of the Aasan Karobar Act by stating, “The reform will transform KP economically and improve business processes by giving investors clarity, predictability, and confidence. With streamlined procedures and transparent systems, we are opening the door for both local and international investors to unlock the province’s full potential.”

The vice chairman applauded the SEED and his own team for their full support, cooperation and coordination in this initiative.

The Secretary Industries, Masood Ahmed stated that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the vision of ease of doing business, has always prioritised creating an enabling environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

The Aasan Karobar Bill is a landmark step in this journey. It not only simplifies processes but also ensures transparency, predictability, and efficiency in facilitating businesses across multiple sectors.

Together, the Investment Guides for Industries 2025 and the Aasan Karobar Bill 2025 mark a turning point in KP’s investment climate, turning the vision of ease-of-doing-business into a reality.

At the end Advisor to CM on Finance, Muzammil Aslam expressed his views and stated that KP is blessed with immense potential – from natural resources and agriculture to tourism, mining, energy, and information technology. What was needed was a robust framework to translate this potential into investment and economic growth. Through this Bill, and with the support of all stakeholders, we are moving towards creating a competitive, business-friendly ecosystem in the province. The event was attended by government officials from KP-EZDMC, SMEDA, development partner SEED team, who appreciated the efforts of KP-BOIT for publishing the Investment Guide for Industries 2025 as a step towards facilitating industries and investors in the province.

