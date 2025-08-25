KP Governor attends conference on Kashmirat Brussels

PESHAWAR: An international conference titled “Jammu and Kashmir in the Current International Political Scenario” was held at the European Club Brussels with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi as chief guest.

The conference, organized by the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), brought together diplomats, political leaders, intellectuals and activists to deliberate on the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in his keynote address, emphatically stated that sustainable peace in South Asia remains unattainable until the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and the grant of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, as pledged by the United Nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to providing continued moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people until they achieve freedom from Indian occupation.

Governor said that during his meetings in Brussels, he has informed senior European officials and important figures about the recent losses caused by climate change in Pakistan.

Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union, reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast stance on Kashmir. He assured that Pakistan would persist in its diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri struggle.

