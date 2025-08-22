CF Montreal trade for Real Salt Lake D Bode Hidalgo

Defender Bode Hidalgo, an occasional starter for Real Salt Lake this season, was traded to CF Montreal on Thursday.

In exchange, RSL received $200,000 in 2025 general allocation money (GAM), up to another $150,000 in conditional GAM and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

“We are pleased to welcome Bode to our organization,” CF Montreal senior director for scouting and sports methodology Luca Saputo said. “His profile and versatility give us additional options for our back line.”

A 23-year-old Utah native, Hidalgo came up through the Real Salt Lake academy before making his MLS debut with the club in 2022.

Across four seasons with RSL, Hidalgo produced one goal and one assist in 72 games (36 starts). This season, he started eight of the 18 games he played.

CF Montreal (4-15-8, 20 point) sit next to last in MLS’ Eastern Conference, ahead of DC United only because of goal differential. Real Salt Lake (9-13-4, 31 points) are in 10th in the Western Conference, one point out of a wild-card playoff position.