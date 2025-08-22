BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.22%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.72%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 189.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.38%)
FCCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.36%)
GCIL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
HUBC 162.01 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.65%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
KOSM 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
MLCF 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.93%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 181.60 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.82%)
PREMA 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
PRL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PTC 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 117.68 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.64%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.76%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
TRG 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,215 Increased By 127.7 (0.85%)
BR30 43,355 Increased By 482.2 (1.12%)
KSE100 150,430 Increased By 1194.4 (0.8%)
KSE30 45,866 Increased By 358.9 (0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian share benchmarks open lower, led by financials, IT stocks

  • The Nifty 50 fell 0.3% to 25,015 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.3% to 81,793.98
Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 09:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks opened lower on Friday, after a six-session rally, led by financials and IT stocks, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium post market for policy cues.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.3% to 25,015 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.3% to 81,793.98 as of 09:23 a.m. IST.

The indexes have gained in each of the last six sessions on hopes of revision in the goods and services tax (GST) and S&P’s sovereign rating upgrade.

Eleven of the 16 major sectors logged losses at the open, with heavyweight financials shedding 0.4%.

IT stocks, which gained 3% in the last three sessions, fell 0.1% ahead of Powell’s speech later in the day.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian share benchmarks open lower, led by financials, IT stocks

COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

July FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.70 negative adjustment

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

Oil prices set to snap two-week losing streak as peace in Ukraine remains elusive

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Wafi Energy Pakistan explores opportunities in oil marketing sector

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Read more stories