BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.22%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.72%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 189.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.38%)
FCCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.36%)
GCIL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
HUBC 162.01 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.65%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
KOSM 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
MLCF 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.93%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 181.60 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.82%)
PREMA 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
PRL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PTC 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 117.68 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.64%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.76%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
TRG 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,215 Increased By 127.7 (0.85%)
BR30 43,355 Increased By 482.2 (1.12%)
KSE100 150,430 Increased By 1194.4 (0.8%)
KSE30 45,866 Increased By 358.9 (0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currencies tread with caution ahead of Powell’s speech

  • The dollar index , which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 98.61, on course for a 0.7% rise in the week
Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 09:45am

SINGAPORE: The US dollar was steady on Friday, poised for a strong weekly performance as investors gear up for an eagerly anticipated speech from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could shape the near-term path for interest rates.

An unexpectedly weak July jobs report coupled with big downward revisions to hiring in May and June bolstered hopes of an imminent reduction in borrowing costs, with traders even pricing in a jumbo rate cut for the next meeting in September.

But since then cautious comments from other policymakers and economic data flashing inflationary risks have tempered those expectations. Still, traders are pricing, in a 75% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, down from 92% a week earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed.

Federal Reserve officials appeared lukewarm on Thursday to the idea of a rate cut next month, setting the stage for Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming, which kicked off on Thursday.

“Powell is unlikely to pre-commit to a September cut,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. “The Fed has a dual mandate, but right now inflation outweighs labour as the bigger risk.

“With another inflation and payrolls print still due before the September meeting, Powell has every reason to stay patient and keep optionality open,” Chanana said.

That might leave the dollar vulnerable after a steady but unspectacular rise in the past week. The euro last bought $1.1613, down 0.8% for the week, while sterling was steady at $1.3416, down nearly 1% for the week.

The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was at 98.61, on course for a 0.7% rise in the week, snapping its two-week losing streak.

Market pricing for a September rate cut sets a high bar for Powell to ‘out‑dove’ the market, according to Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“We expect a larger lift in the dollar if Powell challenges current high market pricing of a 25 bp September cut. Put another way, the dollar faces asymmetric risks with greater upside potential than downside,” Capurso said.

The yen fetched 148.45 per dollar in early trading after core inflation in Japan slowed for a second straight month in July but stayed above the central bank’s 2% target, keeping alive expectations for a rate hike in the coming month.

The yen is on course for a weekly drop of over 0.8%, its biggest decline in a week since mid-July.

“We expect the BOJ to raise its policy rate in October,” said Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING.

“The core inflation is likely to remain above 3% for an extended period… This will support the Bank of Japan’s policy of normalisation.”

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6425, set for a 1.2% drop for the week, while the New Zealand dollar eased a tad to $0.58145, on course for a 1.8% weekly decline, its biggest drop in more than four months.

Yen US dollar US dollar index China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Currencies tread with caution ahead of Powell’s speech

COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

July FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.70 negative adjustment

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

Oil prices set to snap two-week losing streak as peace in Ukraine remains elusive

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Wafi Energy Pakistan explores opportunities in oil marketing sector

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Read more stories