PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost investor confidence and reduce bureaucratic hurdles, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday opened the first-ever Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in the capital, describing it as a game-changer for entrepreneurs and a vital step towards improving the country’s investment environment.

Described as a one-stop hub for business registration, licensing and regulatory compliance, the centre is designed to remove the maze of red tape that has long plagued the local entrepreneurs and foreign investors alike. “If we want to compete globally, we must offer world-class service to our investors – not just another government office,” said the prime minister during the inauguration of the centre, warning officials against turning the BFC into “nothing more than brick and mortar”.

The facility, set up by the Board of Investment (BOI), aims to centralise a wide range of services previously scattered across different ministries and departments – a bureaucratic labyrinth many businesses cited as a major deterrent to investing in Pakistan.

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Under the new system, investors will be able to submit a single, comprehensive application for establishing special economic zones or other ventures.

The platform will automatically assess factors such as business type, export potential, employment generation, and infrastructure needs. Applications will be tracked in real time, with users notified of any missing documents or delays.

The prime minister toured the new facility and met staff, whom he praised as “highly talented and competent.” He urged public servants to welcome visitors “with a smiling face and genuine support – not a second of delay should be tolerated.”

He also indicated plans to replicate the BFC model across other regions if the Islamabad pilot proves successful. “This must be something that other countries look at and say: Pakistan got it right,” he said.

The event was attended by ministers Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Ataullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ahad Cheema, and Dr Musadik Malik, along with senior go government officials.

With foreign investment in Pakistan lagging in recent years and business confidence hindered by cumbersome regulations, the government is hoping the BFC signals a turn towards a more investor-friendly era.

