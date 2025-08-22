Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have pledged to jointly support the development and operations of Gwadar Port and promote the Karakoram Highway realignment project. China has also welcomed the third-party participation in ML-1 project of Pakistan Railways.

Underlining the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, both sides have agreed that Pakistan-China friendship is significant for maintaining regional peace and stability and also indispensable for progress and prosperity of the two countries. They have also agreed to continue close coordination and communication, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 6th round of Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

During the dialogue, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues. They also exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation including CPEC 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Later, talking to media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) along with Ishaq Dar, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed strong support to enhance Pakistan’s economic resilience.

He remarked that foremost priority for China and Pakistan is high-quality development of an upgraded version of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Wang Yi added both the countries will build on our previous achievements and referred to the development of more corridors.

Chinese FM has also expressed sympathies over the deaths and destruction caused by recent floods and torrential rains in Pakistan, pledging his country will provide immediate emergency humanitarian assistance for the flood victims.

He, however, lauded Pakistan’s vigorous efforts and immense sacrifices in combating terrorism. Yi also voiced confidence that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations will secure ultimate victory. Both countries have decided to jointly work to defeat the scourge of terrorism, he vowed.

He asserted that China and Pakistan will coordinate closely to meet challenges together given the situation in South Asia and the broader transformation in the world. China wants resolution of all disputes through dialogue and discussion, Yi said. Speaking on the occasion, Dar defined his discussions with Chinese FM as productive and substantive.

The two sides also deliberated arrangements for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming visit to China by end of this month, he said, adding the premier will attend the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit and will meet the top Chinese leadership including the Chinese president and the premier on the sidelines of the summit.

Dar also commended China’s firm support to Pakistan for safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

