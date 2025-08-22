Trade, defence production and investment: Pakistan, BD inch closer to renewed cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh are gradually moving toward a renewed era of cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, defence production, and investment.

The two sides are expected to take significant steps with particular focus on discussion on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and finalising a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and enhancing trade ties.

In this regard, Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal held discussions with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries, Adilur Rahman Khan, in Dhaka on Thursday.

All such proposals from both sides will be discussed during the forthcoming meeting of Pakistan –Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) as importance of the Pakistan -Bangladesh JEC has increased, given the recent political changes in Bangladesh.

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar is also scheduled to land in Dhaka on August 23, 2025. During his visit, he would cover all areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The issues expected to discussed are as follows: (i) overview of bilateral trade and measures to its enhancement; (ii) Bangladesh’s request for granting duty free access to 10 product categories covering 104 products ; (iii) negotiations on bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA); ( iv) discussion on diversification of trade; (v) discussion Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT); (vi) discussion on the technical cooperation in the field of textile; (vii) cooperation between SMEs Sector of both countries; (viii) discussion on re-activation of Joint Business Council; and (ix) exchange of trade delegations on regular basis. Joint venture between OGDCL and the Bangladeshi counterpart, exploration of MoU between Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with Bangladesh companies for joint hydrocarbon and Minerals Exploration and exploration of opportunities in natural gas and crude petroleum sectors are also part of the proposed agenda to be discussed during the JEC.

Details of discussion and decisions made during the Inter-Ministerial Meeting indicate that reactivation of the Joint Business Council came under discussion.

High Commissioner was directed to hold meetings with the relevant officers in Dhaka to develop the data on import industries and areas of convergence with BD. Data has been shared with the FPCCI which is developing detailed presentation on Pakistan’s export strategy including areas of convergence and relevant industries (food, IT, textile and others) to be shared in the Inter-Ministerial Meeting.

On the issue of trade imbalance/ SAFTA/ FTA, Commerce Ministry has shared the composition, ToRs and concept note for the proposed JWG on Trade & Investment with MoFA for discussion with BD side. Commerce has prepared/provided fresh proposals/recommendations with respect to FTA and SAFTA with BD side.

Regarding free sale certificate for drug registration, Pakistani High Commission has shared report on the status of the proposed JWG on health. DRAP has also shared its export strategy. Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) has shared its report on the strategy for investment in Bangladesh EPZs.

On Air Service Agreement, Aviation Division has responded to Pakistan Mission on resumption of PIA’s direct flights to Bangladesh. Pakistan Mission has contacted Biman Bangladesh and US-Bangla to initiate direct flights.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (M/o NFS&R) has drafted exchange of information, expertise and research in the area of tea, plant genetic, and production technology of wheat and cotton and pest management. Cooperation in the field of fisheries and livestock development, poultry, etc is also under consideration.

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister and the Bangladesh Adviser, underscored the importance of leveraging their economic and industrial base to the mutual advantage of two countries to address issues of food security, value addition in food industry, and aligning industrial technology.

Discussions focused on exchanging expertise across diverse sectors through mutual exchange of delegations and knowledge sharing.

The Commerce minister emphasised Pakistan’s keen interest to be a part of Bangladesh’s evolving industrial landscape through collaboration, joint ventures and mutual investment. He emphasised the need for a shared vision to create a facilitative economic ecosystem for industrial growth. Building on the positive growth in bi-lateral trade, he underscored the need to transform this relationship into a sustainable partnership.

He focused on value-addition industries for revenue generation and socio-economic uplift and appreciated Bangladesh’s growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles and Information Technology.

The Adviser for Industries highlighted Bangladesh’s progress in industrial development and acknowledged Bangladesh’s growing industrial requirements. The Adviser showed keen interest in knowledge sharing and industrial collaboration. He identified leather, ship-building, sugar, agro-processing and SMEs as areas of possible collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to build on bi-lateral trade and industrial development through collaborative efforts.

Minister for Commerce of Pakistan also visited Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and met Taskeen Ahmed, President and Board Members of DCCI to explore opportunities for strengthening trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh. High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider was also present during the meeting.

The Minister appreciated DCCI’s collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in facilitating Business to Business networking. DCCI’s facilitation in information sharing with regard to exporters/importers data base was also commended.

The minister encouraged the Chamber to participate in the upcoming 3rd International Food and Agricultural Exhibition (FoodAg) scheduled to be held in Karachi on 25–27 November 2025. Potential sectors for collaboration including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals automotive parts, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Information Technology, evolving landscape of fashion and related preferences of youth were also discussed.

The president briefed the minister regarding DCCI, its history and the role it plays in facilitating business across borders. He shared various suggestions for enhancing bi-lateral trade between the two countries, including exchanges, of delegations, participation in exhibitions and knowledge sharing.

Noting that DCCI has always supported Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) for business opportunities he suggested to connect the SMEs of the two countries. Issues of tariff and non-tariff barriers and actions to improve logistics between the two countries also came up.

