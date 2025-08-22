Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of 36 types of medical items and equipment from China.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a valuation ruling 2020 of 2025 here on Thursday.

According to the ruling, the directorate had issued Valuation Ruling No.1202 of 2017 for medical items and equipment under Section 25A of the Customs Act. As the Valuation Ruling is eight years old, accordingly, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the re-determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated.

Pakistani, Chinese companies ink $250mn MoUs to boost medical sector

Accordingly, meetings were convened to re-evaluate the customs values of the subject goods.

During the meeting, stakeholders submitted relevant documents along with their proposed values and samples thereof which were taken on record.

Finally, the Customs values of the subject goods have been determined under Section 25(9), read with Section 25(7), and Customs Rule 2001 which provides that the methods of valuation, to be employed under sub-section (9) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 may be inclusive of those laid down in sub-sections of the said section, but a reasonable flexibility in the application of such methods would be in conformity with the aims and provisions of sub-section (9) of that section, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025