Corrigendum

This is apropos a news item titled “IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD” carried by the newspaper on March 16, 2025. That it was an erroneous headline is a fact because Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued no such order at all.

The correct position as mentioned in the body text of the news item is that a petition had been filed by two individuals, raising allegations which, according to Dr Sardar Mohazzam, are currently unproven and under judicial consideration. Therefore, the error is deeply regretted.

