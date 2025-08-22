Two killed, 33 hurt in firecracker warehouse blast

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and 34 others sustained injuries on Thursday after a powerful blast ripped through a shop beside a firecracker warehouse on M A Jinnah Road, leading to a massive blaze and intermittent explosions in the area.

The sheer intensity of the blast also damaged nearby vehicles and shattered windows of surrounding buildings, filling the area with heavy smoke drifting towards the Lines Area.

The ground-plus-two building housed medical equipment shops in addition to the firecracker warehouse. Authorities said flammable items, including oxygen cylinders, were being urgently removed to avert a larger catastrophe. Police and Rangers swiftly cordoned off the site as rescue workers battled flames engulfing the godown.

MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze Plaza was sealed from both sides to ensure public safety amid fears of further blasts.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed Tariq said that the number of injured persons reached 34.

She added that 20 wounded persons were brought to Jinnah Hospital and 14 others were taken to Civil Hospital while four of them are critical.

