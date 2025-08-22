Brussels: COAS gave no interview to any journalist: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry clarified that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir did not give any interview to any journalist.

Talking to media persons outside an event, he said Suhail Warraich’s action was inappropriate and an effort of self-promotion and personal gain.

He said, that the article by Suhail Warraich, which is currently being discussed on social media, pertains to an event in Brussels where hundreds of people took photographs, added, neither PTI nor any apology came under discussion.

Suhail Warraich, a senior editor for the Daily Jang newspaper, wrote in a column on August 16 that COAS Munir had spoken to him in person recently in Belgium’s capital Brussels, where the army chief had stopped over on his return from his visit to the United States.

Expressing regret, he said that even a senior journalist had demonstrated such irresponsibility.

Director General ISPR further said that the perpetrators and facilitators of the May 9 incidents must be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

The DG ISPR said that the decision made by all the political parties in 2014 to dismantle the illegal spectrum to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan has not been fully implemented.

He stressed the need to implement all 14 points of the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. Governance gaps, he said, are being filled daily by the sacrifices of military, police, and law enforcement personnel.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan is capable of changing the destiny of the entire region, which is why it continues to face repeated attacks. He said India believed that by supporting its terrorist proxies and facilitators, it could discredit the Pakistan Army through an attack. However, everything unfolded contrary to India’s nefarious designs, he observed.

Pakistan and its armed forces gave a befitting response to India and its proxies, he asserted. He recounted how some believed that India, with its military machine worth billions of dollars, would easily defeat Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025