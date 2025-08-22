Devastating monsoon floods: Starmer extends condolences to PM

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday extended his condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the devastating monsoon floods that have caused significant loss of life and widespread damage across the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Sharif, the British prime minister described the situation as “profoundly distressing” and acknowledged the severe human suffering and economic impact caused by the floods.

“On behalf of the British government and people, I convey my sincere sympathies to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan during this heartbreaking time,” the letter said.

Starmer also highlighted the concerns of British Pakistani families, saying many are “deeply worried” and that the “entire British public stands in solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult moment.”

He praised emergency responders and volunteers working under challenging conditions to deliver aid and relief to affected communities.

He confirmed that the UK government has already extended assistance to Pakistan and remains committed to supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts.

