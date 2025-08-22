Homeopathic sector: Stakeholders concerned at new registration laws

LAHORE: The homeopathic pharmaceutical industry and experts from across the country have voiced strong reservations over the newly proposed registration and licensing laws.

Stakeholders argue that the government prepared an incomplete document without consultation, warning that immediate implementation could lead to higher medicine prices and severe challenges for the sector.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Mungon, in his opening remarks, demanded that the homeopathic sector be granted sales tax exemption similar to allopathic medicine. Dr. Amanullah Bismil stated that while the registration process has begun following enlistment, the current document is incomplete and stakeholders must be taken into confidence.

Dr. Muhammad Zubair Qureshi cautioned that the proposed laws would make medicines costlier and further burden the industry.

He suggested that those holding Form 6 and 7 should automatically be considered registered, while a new policy could be framed for fresh entrants. Other participants noted that the six-month registration timeline is unrealistic, pointing out that the enlistment process alone had taken eight years. They further expressed concern that the policy seeks to restrict homeopathy to single remedies only and disallow contract manufacturing.

The meeting concluded with consensus that a collective strategy is essential to safeguard the sector, and industry-friendly recommendations will be formally submitted to the government.

